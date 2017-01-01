I bought Secret Sauce thinking, 'Well if they pre-sold over $100,000 of a growth hacking book they must know what they're talking about.' I completely underestimated it. This is the single most helpful and actionable Internet marketing book ever written."
- James Vincent
(The $100 product which could change your life, and you could get for free)
I PROMISE this will be worth the three-minute read ⏰
You'll be able to growth hack without having to learn to code or spend months trying different things.
How would growth hacking the same way I have change the results of your company?
One reason I don't talk about hacks for Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest etc. is I have the definitive guides for them in my book/video course,
We wrote it (and created the video course) because there were no practical marketing guides for the web 3.0 age.
We wish we had this guide when we were starting out- When I was on welfare and Austen was living in his car trying to get his startup off the ground this would've been amazing!
Here's what we did wrong:
1) We didn't know which channels to work on
2) We didn't work out who our customers were fast enough
3) We didn't understand the basics of growth hacking
You don't have to go through what we did though!
Growth hacking is pretty simple once someone shows you how to do it.
It's not your fault if you don't know it yet- You have been fed awful information by "guru's" who want you to pay them $10,000 a month for coaching, so they never give any of their good information away for free in blog posts etc.
When you're looking at daily spikes of traffic from Google Analytics, you're gonna feel like the god of the Interwebz.
It's an amazing feeling.
Over $125,000 in orders from growth hackers so far!
If you want to turn on new channels for users, traffic, or revenue, here's what a few of our early readers are saying about it:
"I literally learned more by reading Secret Sauce for one hour than I did getting a four-year degree in Internet marketing."
- F. Dahlitz, Marketing Manager, Facebook
“I recently worked through the getting press section, resulting in coverage in Marie Claire, The Telegraph, and The Guardian, with no more than 3 hours effort. Nothing short of magic."
- Charlotte Ellis, Vela Flowers
“Every investor should buy a copy of this for all of their startups. And every founder needs it.”
- Alex Dunson, SAATCHinvest
The book and video course is available right now
If all you got from this book was understanding how to target your perfect user so you don't waste time marketing to the wrong people, the $100 would be worth it.
If all you got from this book was one brand new growth channel to send you a tonne of traffic, the $100 would be worth it.
If all you got from this book was finding out about the pieces of software that will save you hours of time each week in manual tasks that could be automated, the $100 would be worth it.
Basically...we guarantee you're going to get results for your business from this book.
If you don't, just let us know and we'll refund it in full, no questions asked. We cover so many platforms and techniques from content marketing to sales and everything inbetween, that you're going to find the secrets you've been looking for.
The techniques in this book are *pretty* evergreen, but they may not last forever. Platforms change rules and algorithms from time to time, so if you need to grow NOW or in the near future, then grab the book/course right now:
Secret Sauce is not just a marketing book; it's a tutorial.
It's a step-by-step, hand-held guide to getting users, traffic, and revenue.
It breaks down every channel in order, telling you exactly what you need to win.
By the time you're done, you'll know exactly what you need to do to get users, customers, and revenue with little to no marketing budget.Get the Book
We're about to let you in on a little secret...
Growth hacking books and Internet marketing books are full of useless, high-level advice that will leave you with no idea as to what you should actually do to grow a product or company at the end of the day. It turns out that there's enough money around selling the veneer or consulting that the authors could make a bunch of money without ever giving away the actual secret sauce.
You'll notice immediately: This book is not like those books.
Open this book with zero experience in Internet marketing or growth hacking, and you'll walk away knowing a dozen strategies you can actually use to grow a company, service, product, or app. Perhaps more importantly, you'll know exactly what the steps are to actually doing that.
The truth is growth hacking just isn't that hard once someone tells you how to do it. It's just that no one ever has.
You'll receive both the .epub and .mobi formats of the book - good for reading on every platform/device
With the video package you'll receive invitations to our secret Facebook community and Slack channel
Appropriate for all levels; seasoned growth hackers to complete beginners
With each channel broken out into detail, the book in its entirety comes to nearly 200 pages
The book is packed with screenshots and images that show you what you need to do
Secret Sauce is the required Internet marketing text at many universities; the ISBN is applicable to colleges & universities
1. The Thought Process: How to think like a Growth Hacker and hack every system you find.
2. Instagram: Grow your Instagram following by thousands per day, and turn that into sales.
3. The Perfect Landing Page: Based on millions of data points from thousands of companies.
4. SEO in One Day: Exactly what you need to do find and rank for the best keywords. It works every time.
5. Becoming an Authority Site: Hijack the discussion of the web and become the authority overnight.
6. Getting Press: Exactly how to reach thousands of reporters per day with the perfect, personalized pitch.
7. Twitter: If you don't get 50 highly targeted leads/signups per day using Twitter you're doing it wrong.
8. Pinterest: They say it's the hardest social network to growth hack. It's among the easiest.
9. YouTube: The YouTube ranking system is quite simple, and we can easily beat it.
10. App Store Optimization: Steal downloads and customers from your competitors with barely any work.
11. Paid Search Marketing: With focus on Facebook & Google, we beat their systems to get dirt cheap ads.
12. How to Track Almost Anything: How to measure what works and what doesn't with precision.
13. Content Marketing: Probably the reason you ended up reading this table of contents in the first place.
14. Live Presentations & Sales: How to give rooms full of people your sales pitch for free, as often as you'd like.
The proof, as they say, is in the pudding. Early backers of our Kickstarter campaign watched as we used the growth hacking tactics in the book to sell the book itself. Because Kickstarter and Indiegogo revenue numbers are public, anyone can verify that we used the methods in this growth hacking book to pre-sell $110,000 of a book that didn't exist yet. This stuff is powerful.
"I recently worked through the Getting Press section resulting in coverage in Marie Claire, The Telegraph and The Guardian, with no more than 3 hours effort. Nothing short of magic."
CEO, Vela Botique
"Every investor should buy a copy of this for all of their startups. And every founder needs it."
Director, SAATCHinvest
"I literally learned more by reading Secret Sauce for one hour than I did getting a four-year degree in Internet marketing."
Marketing Manager, Facebook
"Wow. Loved it! The Microsoft team will be trying to implement some of the methods this week."
Project Manager, Microsoft
Buy just the book, or the book, video course, and some other goodies.
$39.99
$89.99
$79.99
Download the first chapters of the book as a preview