Table of Contents

1. The Thought Process: How to think like a Growth Hacker and hack every system you find.

2. Instagram: Grow your Instagram following by thousands per day, and turn that into sales.

3. The Perfect Landing Page: Based on millions of data points from thousands of companies.

4. SEO in One Day: Exactly what you need to do find and rank for the best keywords. It works every time.

5. Becoming an Authority Site: Hijack the discussion of the web and become the authority overnight.

6. Getting Press: Exactly how to reach thousands of reporters per day with the perfect, personalized pitch.

7. Twitter: If you don't get 50 highly targeted leads/signups per day using Twitter you're doing it wrong.

8. Pinterest: They say it's the hardest social network to growth hack. It's among the easiest.

9. YouTube: The YouTube ranking system is quite simple, and we can easily beat it.

10. App Store Optimization: Steal downloads and customers from your competitors with barely any work.

11. Paid Search Marketing: With focus on Facebook & Google, we beat their systems to get dirt cheap ads.

12. How to Track Almost Anything: How to measure what works and what doesn't with precision.

13. Content Marketing: Probably the reason you ended up reading this table of contents in the first place.

14. Live Presentations & Sales: How to give rooms full of people your sales pitch for free, as often as you'd like.

About the Authors

Together we've driven millions of monthly pageviews, generated millions of social media followers, gathered millions of emails, and earned millions of dollars in revenue.

Vin Clancy

Vin (formerly known as Vincent Dignan) is a growth hacker, public speaker, consultant, and entertainer. He bootstrapped his way out of being on welfare in the UK by teaching himself to growth hack, eventually starting his own Techstars-backed growth hacking agency: Magnific. He currently coaches entrepreneurs on how to improve their growth hacking strategies.

Austen Allred

Austen received the Internet in his home as a present for his eighth birthday, and he has been an Internet marketer ever since. Starting in the early days of manipulating the search results of Lycos, AltaVista, and eBay, he has since worked at many agencies and startups. He is currently a Senior Growth Manager at LendUp in San Francisco.”

